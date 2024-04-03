Texans' Super Bowl odds just shot up the charts after the Stefon Diggs trade
Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans have shaken up the latest Super Bowl futures considerably.
By John Buhler
With their powers combined, Stefon Diggs and the Houston Texans can do something neither party has ever done before: Get to the Super Bowl. Diggs played for two contending teams in his NFL career in the Minnesota Vikings and the Buffalo Bills. However, neither franchise has won its conference this century. Sadly, they are two of 12 who have never hoisted a Lombardi Trophy either.
Fate would have it, neither have the Texans. In fact, the NFL's youngest franchise who is feeling very Taylor Swift 22, have never even been to one. They are one of four teams who haven't along with Cleveland, Detroit and Jacksonville. Outstanding company, I'd say. Regardless of all that, Houston is about to be a serious problem in the AFC. They are the one team I think could dethrone Kansas City.
So just how important was this trade for the Texans? Well, BetSided's Peter Dewey outlined that perfectly in this post for Toro Times. He wrote that, on FanDuel Sportsbook, that Houston's odds to win Super Bowl 59 down in New Orleans shot up from +2000 to +1300 after the Diggs trade with Buffalo. They may still be plus money to win the AFC South, but try to parlay that into something cool!
Houston has never played in an AFC Championship Game before, but that is bound to change soon.
Houston Texans' Super Bowl odds go to the moon after Stefon Diggs trade
Houston has the right quarterback on a rookie contract in C.J. Stroud to go for broke. The Texans massively overachieved a season ago, winning the AFC South win few people outside of the Houston metro area thought was possible. Simply put, Houston's Super Bowl window is wide open. Although they play in the same conference as the Kansas City Chiefs, they are not going to be on top forever.
For now, we need to put Houston on the same shortlist of teams who can realistically challenge the Chiefs in the AFC. Prior to last postseason, you could kind of say Baltimore, but I don't trust the Ravens. Do you? And even though they failed to qualify for the playoffs last year, Cincinnati has been the toughest out for the Chiefs ever since Joe Burrow came to the Queen City. Don't cross them off.
Ultimately, you needed to buy stock in the Texans yesterday. Their market price is only about to go up from here. While they could conceivably be a pull-back candidate under some capacity, I like the Texans' chances of sustaining more than I do seeing teams like Indianapolis, Jacksonville or even Tennessee usurping them in the AFC South hierarchy. As no surprise, be bullish on the Houston Toro!
Grab the bull by the horns. Take the Texans to be a force to be reckoned with heading into next year.