The 15 best goal-scoring seasons in MLS history
Lionel Messi will embark on his first full MLS season next year but he will have some way to go if he is to break the all-time goal-scoring record in a single season. Here are the 15 best goal-scoring seasons in MLS history.
8. Stern John — 1998 — 26 goals
Stern John scored 26 goals in 27 MLS appearances for the Columbus Crew in 1998. He had only joined the club that year after failing a trial at the New England Revolution.
His season included hat-tricks against Miami Fusion, San Jose Clash and the Kansas City Wizards. The Crew would make it to the playoffs but they lost to D.C. United in a semi-final decider.
John would go on to play in England for teams including Birmingham City, Nottingham Forest and Coventry City. He also made 115 appearances for Trinidad and Tobago and he is now the manager of Saint Lucia.
9. Mamadou Diallo — 2000 — 26 goals
The second Tampa Bay Mutiny player to feature on this list is Mamadou Diallo who scored 26 goals in 28 games in the year 2000. He was helped immensely by having Colombian legend Carlos Valderrama playing behind him in midfield.
His season was marred by controversy when he injured the New York/New Jersey MetroStars' goalkeeper Mike Ammann. Many thought his collision with Ammann was intentional but Diallo escaped without a red card or a ban.
In the game against the MetroStars, Diallo also scored a hat-trick and he got another one that campaign against the Columbus Crew. He also scored twice against the LA Galaxy in the quarter-finals of the playoffs but the Mutiny lost 7-3 on aggregate.
Diallo would go on to play for the New England Revolution and the MetroStars.