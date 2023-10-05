The 15 best goal-scoring seasons in MLS history
Lionel Messi will embark on his first full MLS season next year but he will have some way to go if he is to break the all-time goal-scoring record in a single season. Here are the 15 best goal-scoring seasons in MLS history.
10. Carlos Ruiz — 2002 — 24 goals
Carlos Ruiz joined the Los Angeles Galaxy from the Guatemalan side Municipal and hit the ground running in MLS. He scored 26 goals in 24 games in his first season, which included a hat-trick against the MetroStars.
LA Galaxy won the MLS Cup that year with Ruiz scoring a further eight goals in six playoff matches. This included him scoring the golden goal in the final against the New England Revolution.
Ruiz would go on to play in MLS for FC Dallas, Toronto FC, Philadelphia Union and D.C. United. He also played for Guatemala 133 times scoring 68 goals.
11. Bradley Wright-Phillips — 2016 — 24 goals
Bradley Wright-Phillips continued to be prolific in MLS by scoring 24 goals in 34 matches for the New York Red Bulls in 2016. This campaign included a hat-trick against Toronto FC. The Red Bulls made it to the playoffs that year but lost to Montreal in the quarter-finals.
Wright-Philips would never win the MLS Cup but would claim the Supporters Shield three times. He would also play for LAFC and the Columbus Crew. He now works as Director of Football at the Red Bulls and is a pundit on the MLS Season Pass.