The 15 best goal-scoring seasons in MLS history
Lionel Messi will embark on his first full MLS season next year but he will have some way to go if he is to break the all-time goal-scoring record in a single season. Here are the 15 best goal-scoring seasons in MLS history.
12. Nemanja Nikolic — 2017 — 24 goals
Nemanja Nikolic joined the Chicago Fire from Legia Warsaw in 2017 and won the Golden Boot the very same year. The Hungarian scored 24 goals in 34 games which included a hat-trick against the Philadelphia Union.
The Fire side that also featured Bastian Schweinsteiger that season made it to the playoffs but lost in the deciders. Nikolic would play just one more year in MLS before returning to Europe.
13. Hany Mukhtar — MLS 2022 — 23 goals
Hany Mukhtar signed for Nashville in 2020 with an impressive CV having played for Hertha Berlin, Benfica, Red Bull Salzburg and Brondby. The German was Nashville's first designated player and he did not disappoint.
He scored 23 goals in 33 MLS games in 2020, which included a hat-trick against the Colorado Rapids. Nashville lost to the LA Galaxy in the playoffs that year but Mukhtar did win the Landon Donovan MVP Award. Mukhtar is still playing for Nashville and is as prolific as ever.