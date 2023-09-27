The 15 best goal-scoring seasons in Premier League history
Erling Haaland made history last season by scoring a record-breaking 36 goals in a Premier League campaign. Other big-name players including Alan Shearer, Cristiano Ronaldo and Didier Drogba have enjoyed campaigns where they could not miss the net. Here are the 15 best goal-scoring seasons in Premier League history.
6. Cristiano Ronaldo — Premier League 2007-08 — 31 goals
During Cristiano Ronaldo's first spell at Old Trafford, the Manchester United player scored 31 goals during the 2007-08 Premier League campaign. He did not start the season well as he was sent off in United's second game of the season against Portsmouth. Ronaldo was given a three-match ban but finally scored his first goal at the end of September against Birmingham City.
Once the Portuguese forward was underway, there was no stopping him and he even scored a hat-trick in a 6-0 victory over Newcastle United.
The Red Devils won the league that year and Ronaldo played for the club for just one more season before departing for Real Madrid. Ronaldo would return to United in 2021 but his second spell at the club would not end well with him moving to the Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League after his explosive interview with Piers Morgan.