The 15 best goal-scoring seasons in Premier League history
Erling Haaland made history last season by scoring a record-breaking 36 goals in a Premier League campaign. Other big-name players including Alan Shearer, Cristiano Ronaldo and Didier Drogba have enjoyed campaigns where they could not miss the net. Here are the 15 best goal-scoring seasons in Premier League history.
5. Luis Suarez — Premier League 2013-14 — 31 goals
The second Liverpool player to make this list is Luis Suarez who was linked with a move to Arsenal ahead of the 2013-14 campaign. Ultimately the Uruguayan stayed and remarkably achieved his 31 goals despite missing the first five Premier League games of the season through a suspension for biting Branislav Ivanovic in a match against Chelsea.
Once Suarez had served his ban, he was in prolific form for Liverpool. He scored two hat-tricks against West Bromwich Albion and Cardiff City. He even managed to score four in one match against Norwich City.
Much of his form was down to his partnership with Daniel Sturrudge which was nicknamed SAS for Suarez and Sturridge. Liverpool had looked set to win the Premier League that season but for a defeat against Chelsea and then a draw with Crystal Palace saw them slip up and Manchester City claimed the title.
Following this season was the 2014 World Cup in Brazil where Suarez was given another ban, this time for biting Italian defender Giorgio Cheillini. Suarez did not play for Liverpool again and was sold to Barcelona. He is still playing now for Brazilian side Gremio.