The 15 best goal-scoring seasons in Premier League history
Erling Haaland made history last season by scoring a record-breaking 36 goals in a Premier League campaign. Other big-name players including Alan Shearer, Cristiano Ronaldo and Didier Drogba have enjoyed campaigns where they could not miss the net. Here are the 15 best goal-scoring seasons in Premier League history.
8. Alan Shearer — Premier League 1995-96 — 31 goals
There is a lot of Alan Shearer on this list and understandably so, given that he is the Premier League's all-time top goalscorer with 260 goals. Harry Kane is 47 goals behind him but Shearer's record should be safe with the current England captain now playing in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich.
If Erling Haaland keeps his goalscoring form up and stays with Manchester City for most of his career then he will definitely have a chance of breaking Shearer's record.
The 1995-96 season was to be Shearer's last with Blackburn Rovers before he turned down a move to Manchester United to join the club he supported, Newcastle United. His final campaign with Blackburn was still very impressive with 31 goals in a division that had now been reduced to 20 teams.
Following this season, Shearer starred for England at Euro 96 where he scored five goals as his side made it to the semifinals.