The 15 best goal-scoring seasons in Premier League history
Erling Haaland made history last season by scoring a record-breaking 36 goals in a Premier League campaign. Other big-name players including Alan Shearer, Cristiano Ronaldo and Didier Drogba have enjoyed campaigns where they could not miss the net. Here are the 15 best goal-scoring seasons in Premier League history.
9. Harry Kane — Premier League 2022-23 — 30 goals
Harry Kane's 30 goals last season would have got more attention had it not been for Erling Haaland scoring six more to break the record in a single Premier League campaign. Kane was also playing for Tottenham Hotspur at the time and you can only imagine how many he could have scored if he was not playing for a side that ended up finishing eighth in the league.
However, Kane's form did earn him a move to Bayern Munich where he has already enjoyed a great start to life in the Bundesliga. The England captain may not have won any silverware with Spurs but he is destined to get his hands on trophies with Bayern.
The 2022--23 season was a strange one as it was the first to have a World Cup in the middle of it. This was due to the high temperatures in Qatar where the tournament was being held. Kane did score twice in the competition but missed a crucial penalty in England's quarter-final defeat to France.
Despite this costly miss, Kane did not let this affect his form for Spurs when he returned from international duty.