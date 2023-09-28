3 reasons Oli Marmol should be on the hot seat, and one reason he shouldn't
Oli Marmol will be back in 2023, but is that the right call?
By Curt Bishop
The St. Louis Cardinals have decided to retain their manager Oli Marmol for the 2024 season. It will be the final year of his three-year contract that he signed after the 2021 season to take over for Mike Shildt, who was fired in a stunning move.
In 2022, Marmol guided the Cardinals to their first NL Central title since 2019 with a 93-69 season. The 2023 season has been a far cry from what 2022 was for St. Louis. The Cardinals are already eliminated from postseason contention and are guaranteed their first losing season since 2007. They also have secured their first last-place finish since 1990.
Cardinals fans have grown frustrated with the team's second year manager for a number of reasons. And though he may be returning for 2024, fans remain unsatisfied with the job he has done this year.
For quite some time, several fans have been calling for him to be fired along with President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak. There are certainly reasons why firing him might do some good for the Cardinals. An argument could also be made that he deserves another chance.