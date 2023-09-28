3 reasons Oli Marmol should be on the hot seat, and one reason he shouldn't
Oli Marmol will be back in 2023, but is that the right call?
By Curt Bishop
Oli Marmol's questionable comments
Fans began to lose faith in Oli Marmol back in April. After a 4-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves on April 4, the Cardinals manager made some very questionable comments, publicly calling out outfielder Tyler O'Neill for a supposed lack of hustle.
O'Neill was thrown out at the plate by Ronald Acuña Jr. when trying to score on a base hit by Brendan Donovan. O'Neill took exception to the comments made by his manager, who doubled down on his comments the next day.
All of this resulted in a very public feud between Marmol and O'Neill, and it cast a shadow over the early portion of the season. The Cardinals also stumbled out of the gates, beginning the year 10-24 and never recovering from their awful start.
But this moment has remained in the minds of fans. Holding players accountable is one thing, but publicly criticizing them in a postgame interview is a questionable approach, and it would have been wise for Marmol to have a private conversation with the young outfielder to discuss what happened and deal with the issue head on, rather than making it public.