Tigers-Yankees restart time: Rain delay updates from Yankee Stadium, May 5
With the New York Yankees set to begin the bottom of the eighth inning of Sunday's matinee against the Detroit Tigers, the game went into a rain delay.
The Yankees held a 5-2 lead as they were set for Jon Berti to come up to the plate and get the action started in the bottom of the eighth frame when the tarps came out onto the field at about 4:30 p.m. ET in the Bronx.
But with so little of the game left to be played, it would be a shame if they weren't able to finish the game on Sunday. So when will the Tigers-Yankees game restart? Here's what we know with all of the relevant updates.
Tigers-Yankees restart time: Rain delay updates for May 5 game
Update: The Tigers-Yankees game on May 5 was called during the rain delay after eight innings (though New York only went to the plate seven times).
Original Post: The worst of the rain has already passed by the time the tarp came out for the Tigers-Yankees game with the rain forecasted to stop around 5:30 p.m. ET. That should likely put a restart time between 5:30-6:00 p.m. ET on early Sunday evening based on the latest projections.
It should not be that long of a wait but, as the Yankees Rain Delay Updates account on X/Twitter noted, there's a chance that the field had simply taken on too much rain for play to continue as the precipitation was still falling.
Regardless, getting the full nine innings in at a reasonable hour shouldn't be too difficult to come by. The one thing to consider would be if that the final at-bats for the Tigers could change the momentum after the rain delay given that they went into it facing a three-run deficit. Spencer Torkelson ended the shutout with an RBI double before Javy Baez actually tied it up with an RBI fielder's choice in the top of the seventh.
However, after Aaron Judge homered in the first inning which was added onto by an Oswaldo Cabrera ground-rule double to make it 2-0 in the second inning, it was Juan Soto who broke the tie with a bases-clearing double in the bottom of the seventh inning, which essentially led us to this point in the rain delay.
We will keep you up to date with any information about the Tigers-Yankees restart time as they are made available.