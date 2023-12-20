3 Titans who won't be back after being eliminated from playoff contention
Big changes will be coming this offseason for the Tennessee Titans as they wound up being one of the first teams eliminated from playoff contention.
1. Titans running back Derrick Henry won't be back
As unfortunate as it is to say, and as weird as it'll be when it happens, Derrick Henry's time in Tennessee has come to an end. At least it should. It's time for both sides to move on as they're headed in different directions.
The soon-to-be 30-year-old Henry should be playing for a contender. The Titans won't be in that position anytime soon. Getting him to a team trying to win in need of a running back would be the ideal scenario.
The Titans have turned more to Tyjae Spears this season as Henry starts to age and decline. Henry is averaging just 3.8 yards per carry and has seen his attempts fall drastically to 16.4 per game. This is his lowest mark since the 2018 season, as Henry had consistently seen over 20 carries per game in the last half-decade. He's never been much of a pass catcher, so Henry's role has been greatly reduced when he's not running the ball as much as he used to.
Henry would be fine in a smaller role on a contender but is clearly not the same player he once was. He deserves to be in a better situation than one Tennessee can provide, and the Titans will presumably give him that opportunity.