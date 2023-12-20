3 Titans who won't be back after being eliminated from playoff contention
Big changes will be coming this offseason for the Tennessee Titans as they wound up being one of the first teams eliminated from playoff contention.
2. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill won't be back
This was Ryan Tannehill's last chance to prove himself in Tennessee. It was his last chance to show that he could be their quarterback for this season, and perhaps the next couple as well. The Tannehill experiment lasted six games before he was officially supplanted on the quarterback depth chart by Will Levis.
Tannehill has spent each of the last five years with the Titans after beginning his career with the Dolphins and has played some of his best football in Tennessee. He was terrific from when he took over in 2019 through the 2022 season, but took a step back last year and has taken another step back this season. Tannehill started six games for the Titans and looked just dreadful, throwing two touchdown passes to go with six interceptions while Tennessee went 2-4 in those games.
The 35-year-old's time in Tennessee might be up, but he'll catch on somewhere else. Tannehill could be a quality backup behind a young QB, or could even start on a team in transition on a short-term deal. Either of those scenarios seems to be somewhat feasible.
Titans fans will remember everything he did for their franchise, particularly in his first season with the team, but it's time to move on.