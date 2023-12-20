3 Titans who won't be back after being eliminated from playoff contention
Big changes will be coming this offseason for the Tennessee Titans as they wound up being one of the first teams eliminated from playoff contention.
This season felt like the Tennessee Titans' last chance to make any sort of push for the playoffs. The AFC South looked like the Jaguars' division, but the Colts and Texans at least weren't expected to be all that great after drafting rookie quarterbacks in the first round of this past draft. It felt like the Titans could've at least hung around in the playoff picture. Things, unfortunately, did not go to plan for Mike Vrabel's team.
The Titans sit at 5-9, last in the AFC South and eliminated from playoff contention. Only the Jets and Patriots are the other AFC teams eliminated from contention at this point. With each of their division rivals having a promising young quarterback to enjoy for the next decade, the Titans could be pinned to the bottom of the division for a while.
Big changes should be coming this offseason with Tennessee (hopefully) looking at a rebuild. It's hard to envision these three players coming back for the 2024-25 season.
3. Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton won't be back
The Titans selected Kristian Fulton in the second round of the 2020 Draft with hopes that he'd play a big role in an improved secondary. Fulton has been a consistent starter for Tennessee at the cornerback position in each of the last three years but has struggled this season in particular.
The 25-year-old has been targeted 49 times this season and has allowed 37 completions according to Pro Football Reference. He's allowing 75.5 percent of passes aimed in his direction to be completed which just can't happen. He has no interceptions (has just four in his four-year career) and just five passes defended.
Injuries have plagued Fulton throughout his Titans career, as he has yet to play in more than 13 games. A hamstring injury ended his season prematurely this season.
With Fulton being a free agent at the end of the year, it's a no-brainer to let him go and look elsewhere for an upgrade. With Sean Murphy-Bunting also hitting free agency at the season's end, there's a good chance this cornerback room looks a whole lot different next season.