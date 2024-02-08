Tom Brady breaks silence and offers up reaction on Bill Belichick unemployment
Tom Brady voices opinion on teams choosing to hire other head coaches instead of Bill Belichick
This NFL head coaching cycle featured many of the sport's best coaches ever including Bill Belichick, Pete Carroll, and Mike Vrabel just to name a few. What's more shocking than those coaches all being available at the same time is the fact that none of them were hired. Yes, even Bill Belichick, the greatest head coach in NFL history, is unemployed.
How Belichick was passed on by eight different teams seeking head coaches is something nobody can quite comprehend. Sure, things have been rocky in New England the last couple of seasons, but a lot of that has to do with his work as a GM, assembling subpar rosters that even he couldn't make competitive.
Things didn't end so well with Tom Brady with the New England Patriots in large part because of some differences with Belichick, but even he expressed his shock on the latest episode of the Let's Go! podcast.
Tom Brady is as stunned as everyone else that Bill Belichick is unemployed
"I don’t know the criteria for hiring coaches. I’ve never been a part of it. I mean, I’m surprised the greatest coach ever doesn’t have a job, absolutely. But I’m surprised by a lot of things in the NFL"
Belichick interviewed with only one of the eight teams, the Atlanta Falcons. They interviewed him twice before settling on Raheem Morris, a coach who deserved another head coaching chance after what he accomplished this past season as the Rams defensive coordinator, but who is just 21-38 as a head coach in his NFL career.
Teams might be turned off because of what transpired in New England this past season or just because Belichick seems to be a grumpy 71-year-old, but the reality is, that he's the greatest head coach of all-time for a reason. He can still coach a defense at an elite level, and his accomplishments speak for themselves.
Beyond that, Belichick -- who had wide latitude over personnel decisions as GM and coach in New England -- reportedly wanted a great deal of control which would have required teams to clear the way and risk ruining some organizational morale. That may be an easier predicament to stomach next year after they've had more time to think about the idea of handing Belichick the keys and carte blanche.
Julian Edelman said it best, saying teams were "not about winning" in a recent interview. Belichick might not fit the mold of young offensive minds that seem to be dominating the game today, but again, he has the best track record of anyone. To only be considered for one job opening and enter the 2024 season without a head coaching job at all is pretty mind-boggling.