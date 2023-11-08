Toulouse vs. Liverpool live stream, schedule preview: Watch Europa League online
Liverpool could continue their perfect start to their Europa League campaign with a victory over Toulouse.
Any doubts that Jurgen Klopp might not take the Europa League seriously this season have been dashed as his side have produced victories in their opening three games. They could make it four wins out of four with a win over Toulouse who they defeated 5-1 last time out in the competition.
Liverpool needed a last-minute goal from Luis Diaz against Luton Town to earn them a point in their last Premier League game. Diaz finding the back of the net was particularly poignant as his father has been kidnapped in his homeland of Colombia.
The Reds are currently third in the Premier League and Klopp -who often moans about the amount of fixtures in a season- seems to be adjusting well to matchdays on Thursdays and Sundays.
Their opposition Toulouse are 14th in Ligue 1 and have not won in their last five games. They lost 2-1 to Le Havre last weekend. Thijs Dallinga got on the scoresheet in this game and he also scored their goal against Liverpool at Anfield.
Dallinga has scored five times in all competitions this season and the French side will need him firing if they are to have any hope against the Reds.
Taking on Liverpool is a daunting prospect for Toulouse given the manner in which Klopp's team dismantled them in their last European game. However, they are at home for this tie and need to make this count.
How to watch Toulouse vs. Liverpool in the Europa League
- Date: Thursday, Nov. 9
- Start Time: 12:45 p.m. ET
- Location: Toulouse, France
- Stadium: Stadium de Toulouse
- TV info: Paramount
- Live Stream: Paramount+
Supporters can watch this Europa League game live on Paramount+.