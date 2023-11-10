Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift set to reverse roles during Chiefs bye week
She's cheer captain, and Travis Kelce is on the bleachers.
By Kristen Wong
What does Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce do on his week off? Visit his girlfriend, of course.
Page Six reported that Kelce will be in attendance for the start of Taylor Swift's international tour this weekend. Swift kicks off a three-day stand at Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Thursday night.
At the time of this writing, Kelce has not yet been spotted at the tour.
Kelce and the rest of the Chiefs are on their bye this week; their next game is scheduled for November 20 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Page Six's insider said Kelce "has to be back on Sunday for practice on Monday," so the star tight end won't be hanging out in South America for that long.
On the map: Travis Kelce is Taylor Swift's biggest fan
The only question is what kind of concert-goer boyfriend will Travis Kelce be? Will he shyly blush in the stands like the ex-who-shall-not-be-named? Or will he dance like no one's watching (truly, no one is watching -- every Swiftie hates him) like Matt Healy?
Kelce has already attended one Eras Tour performance back when Swift performed at Arrowhead Stadium in July. One friendship bracelet and a long-shot dream later, the two high-profile celebs are dating, and both appear to be supportive of each other's careers. Swift was spotted at many a Chiefs game in the first half of the regular season, and now Kelce is returning the favor.
Kelce hinted at his plans to pack his bags for a trip on the podcast he hosts with brother Jason Kelce, "New Heights", earlier this week, so news of him traveling to another country to cheer on Swift shouldn't come as a surprise. Best wishes to the happy couple.