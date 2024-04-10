Trevor Story's reaction to major injury is heartbreaking for Red Sox fans
The Boston Red Sox entered this season with low expectations but have begun the campaign playing well, winning seven of their first 11 games despite the first ten coming on a west coast trip.
What was especially encouraging about their good start was that they were winning despite Trevor Story, a player entrenched in the middle of their lineup, getting off to a slow start. Story had just seven hits in his first 31 at-bats (.226 BA) with no home runs in eight games. Once he'd get going, their already formidable offense would be even scarier.
Turns out, we're never going to get the chance to see that happen. Story suffered a shoulder injury that will end his season prematurely. That's a devastating blow for the Red Sox and for Story who has had constant injury issues in his Boston tenure.
Holding back tears, Story expressed his disappointment after Tuesday's game.
"It’s something I hung my hat on in my career, being able to play and post. That hasn’t been the case the last couple years. I just love this game, man. I put my heart and soul into it."
All Story wants to do is compete and help his team win, and he hasn't done either of those things since signing a six-year deal with the Red Sox ahead of the 2022 campaign.
Injuries have been a constant for Story ever since he signed his deal. He has played in just 145 games in his Red Sox career. At the end of this season, assuming he doesn't appear in another game, he'll have played in just 29.8% of possible regular season games.
What makes the injuries more frustrating is in the rare times Story has played, he has struggled. He has just an 86 OPS+ in his Red Sox career, making him a below-average hitter by a substantial margin when he plays.
Story entered this season fully healthy and ready to prove that he could both appear in games and be productive, but he failed to do either thanks to his freak injury. Hopefully, the two-time All-Star can bounce back in 2025, as the frustration has reached a boiling point.