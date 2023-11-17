Trinidad and Tobago vs. USMNT live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Nations League online
The USMNT head into the second leg of this Nations League quarter-final against Trinidad and Tobago 3-0 up. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the game.
The USMNT go into the away leg against Trinidad and Tobago with a comfortable 3-0 lead thanks to goals from Ricardo Pepi, Antonee Robinson and Gio Reyna.
Pepi has now scored five goals off the bench for the USMNT this year. There are calls that he should be the one starting ahead of Folarin Balogun. However, Balogun did assist Reyna's goal even though he did not get on the scoresheet himself against Trinidad and Tobago.
Robinson was the most effective player as he assisted Pepi and fired in a fantastic goal himself from outside the box.
It is fantastic to see Reyna and Gregg Berhalter being able to work together again and the Borussia Dortmund forwards goal capped off a great night for the USMNT.
The USMNT were playing against ten men for quite a while so should have got the business done earlier. Noah Power was sent off in the 38th muntute but it was not until the 82nd minute when Pepi gave Berhalter's side the lead.
Now the USMNT travel to Trinidad and Tobago to a venue where American fans will have difficult memories of as it was where they saw their team fail to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.
How to watch Trinidad and Tobago vs. USMNT in the Nations League
- Date: Monday, Nov. 20
- Start Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Couva, Trinidad and Tobago
- Stadium: Hasely Crawford Stadium
- TV info: TNT
- Live Stream: Max
Fans can watch this Nations League game live on TNT with an online stream on Max.