USMNT vs. Trinidad and Tobago live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Nations League online
The USMNT face Trinidad and Tobago in the quarterfinals of the Nations League this Thursday. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
The USMNT will play the first leg of their Nations League quarter-final against Trinidad and Tobago this Thursday. However, they will have to do so without their star player Christian Pulisic and Timothy Weah who are injured.
Missing Pulisic is a huge blow as he has been in fine form for AC Milan. In 10 Serie A games, he has scored four times and made two assists.
There have been many positives since Gregg Berhalter was reinstated as the head coach of the USMNT, most notably Gio Reyna being welcomed back into the fold. However, Reyna's lack of game time at Borussia Dortmund is a concern.
The USMNT have won the previous two Nations League tournaments and are heavy favorites for this game. However, Stars and Stripes fans will remember Trinidad and Tobago's win over the USMNT in 2017 which resulted in the United States missing out on the 2018 World Cup. Berhalter and his side cannot afford to be complacent.
One player from Trinidad and Tobago to look out for is Daniel Phillips who is currently starring for St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership.
Thurday's home match for the USMNT will be crucial, as they will have to play Trinidad and Tobago away the following Monday.
How to watch the USMNT vs. Trinidad and Tobago in the Nations League
- Date: Thursday, Nov. 17
- Start Time: 21:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Austin, Texas, Unites States
- Stadium: Q2 Stadium
- TV info: Paramount
- Live Stream: Paramount+
Fans can watch this Nations League match live on Paramount+.