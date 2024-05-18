Carlos Correa actually defended umpiring and offered a non-robot solution
It's almost a known fact at this point that MLB umpires can be excruciatingly bad from time to time. Their missed calls can completely impact and change games. Whether it's a missed strike call, a missed safe or out call or even a check swing, these umpires hold the entire game in their hands with each call.
But what most people don't realize is just how tough their job is, especially for the guy behind the plate. Let's break down exactly how hard their job is.
The best athletes on the planet that are trained to throw harder than ever, with more movement than ever. These umpires are now expected to make these ball and strike calls, without knowledge of what pitch is coming. They're also expected to make calls accurately within an inch or two, all while the world has a little white box projected on their screen so we can see just how wrong each of their calls is.
Doesn't seem too fair to be too critical when you put it that way, does it? Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa thinks the same way and he even has his own idea on how to help them out, stemming from Friday's game against the Cleveland Guardians.
Carlos Correa pitches interesting idea to help umpires make accurate calls behind the plate
Correa was struck out looking on a low pitch in the top of the ninth inning with a full count.
The Twins shortstop pitched the idea of giving the umpire a pitchcom device, like the one used by pitchers and catchers, to help relay the sign to the man behind the plate. This would help the umpire anticipate pitch type and shape as well as location, giving them a much better chance at being honed in on exactly what is happening.
"It's really hard for them to just be able to call pitches, especially the way the catchers are framing nowadays. If they had a device where it says slider and they are anticipating the slider and they know where it has to start and land for it to be a strike, then we would get so many calls," says Correa, h/t ESPN.
"But the fact that they are over there blind, it's really hard. I just think their job is too hard for me to be harsh on them. Sometimes I get calls, sometimes I don't, and you move on."
There's an obvious problem to point out here. The umpire could, unknowingly, begin to tip pitches or locations by the way he sets up. If the umpire is anticipating a backdoor slider, he could set up over that specific shoulder of the catcher.
It could be an experimental idea, but the odds of it sticking may not be as high as players would like. In a perfect world, it would work flawlessly, and it would help umpires anticipate and make strike calls, but we don't live in a perfect world. Personally, I would love to see this idea implemented, at least experimentally in the minor leagues, to see how it would go.