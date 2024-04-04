UConn plane trouble has been Huskies toughest challenge of March Madness
UConn's plane troubles have been their toughest challenge of March Madness so far.
Has there been a more impressive team in recent memory than the UConn Huskies team that we've seen in the NCAA Tournament? The Huskies have played like men going up against boys, cruising their way into the Final Four.
The Huskies have won each of their four tournament games by at least 17 points. They've won three of their four games by at least 25 points. It's been complete and utter domination on both sides of the ball. They cruised their way through the East Region and punched their ticket to Glendale.
Only Dan Hurley could be upset about his team ahead by 30+ at halftime of a March Madness game.
It's been too easy for UConn to the point where only something off the court could get in their way. Plane troubles caused the Huskies to arrive later than they had hoped.
UConn finally faces a hint of adversity in March Madness with plane troubles
After hours of waiting, the Huskies' plane landed at 6:12 AM ET and 3:12 AM PT. They'll have plenty of time to prepare for Saturday's game which is set for 8:49 PM ET, but that doesn't mean that these plane woes didn't impact them at all.
It's pretty pathetic that this was the biggest challenge that they've faced considering the fact that they were still able to arrive over 48 hours ahead of their game, it's not a massive deal, although landing at 3:12 AM local time doesn't help anybody.
The Huskies will surely face some sort of a challenge when they face off against No. 4 Alabama in their Final Four matchup. The Crimson Tide already knocked off a No. 1 seed to help them win the West Region.