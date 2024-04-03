Final Four 2024: 3 bold predictions for UCONN vs. Alabama
A shootout should be in store in Phoenix as UCONN and Alabama square off on Saturday night with a trip to the National Championship on the line. Let's take a look at some bold predictions for the second Final Four matchup of the night.
If you want offensive firepower, this Final Four is one that you will be very excited to watch. The top three most efficient offenses in the country according to KenPom have made it to Phoenix and two of them are set to square off on Saturday night as defending national champion UCONN takes on Alabama, the champion of the West Region.
The NCAA Tournament has been quick work for UCONN thus far as they have won all four of their March Madness games by at least 23 points. Saturday's Elite Eight matchup against Illinois showcased some absurd dominance from the Huskies, who went on a 30-0 run against the Fighting Illini that lasted 50 minutes in real time to completely bury the Big Ten Tournament champions.
Alabama's March Madness journey has been more entertaining as the Crimson Tide have won three shootouts, outgunning Charleston, North Carolina and Clemson while winning a rock fight against Grand Canyon. Nate Oats' team has put up at least 89 points in three of their NCAA Tournament wins, so the Crimson Tide certainly have the firepower to keep pace with UCONN on the offensive end.
3 Bold Predictions For UCONN Vs. Alabama
Donovan Clingan Goes For At Least 30 Points
The most important player in this game is UCONN center Donovan Clingan, who has become a game-wrecker on both ends of the floor this season. Clingan made his presence felt against Illinois on Saturday, racking up 22 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks to dominate the interior as the Huskies easily advanced to the Final Four.
Alabama's roster is poorly equipped to match up with Clingan as Nate Oats' analytically-based offense runs primarily with three guards and a rotation of stretch bigs like Grant Nelson, Noah Pringle and Mouhamed Diabate. There will be little resistance on the inside for Clingan, who will put up at least 30 points and help get players like Nelson into foul trouble.
Alabama Shoots Less Than 35 Percent From Three-Point Range
The Crimson Tide run an analytically sound offense and it shouldn't be surprising considering Oats' background as a high school math teacher prior to entering the collegiate ranks. Oats runs Alabama's offense like a modern-day NBA team as the Crimson Tide all but ignore mid-range jumpers, taking either three-pointers or driving to the basket for layups or free throw attempts.
That approach could be a problem against UCONN, which has Clingan to protect the interior and will sell out to chase Alabama off the three-point line. The Huskies were able to slow down Illinois' Terrence Shannon, the tournament's hottest player outside of Purdue's Zach Edey, and held him to just 8 points on 2-of-12 shooting. Expect a smothering Huskies' defense to keep Alabama's perimeter shooting attack in check to the tune of a sub-35 percent night.
UCONN Wins By 20+ Points
What has made UCONN's run through the NCAA Tournament so impressive is the fact that no one has come remotely close to staying close with them late into the second half. Illinois gave a valiant effort in the first half on Saturday night, tying the game at 23 with 1:51 to go before halftime, only for the Huskies to make them look like a high school team for the next hour and essentially end the game.
The Crimson Tide haven't exactly been defensive stalwarts in the NCAA Tournament, giving up at least 82 points in three of their four wins, including 96 against 13-seed Charleston in the first round. That formula doesn't typically lead to a close game against a group as strong as UCONN so expect another blowout performance from the Huskies as they look to become the first repeat national champions since the 2006-07 Florida Gators. That team ran back its entire starting lineup, which makes the fact UCONN is doing this with Tristen Newton, a few key reserves from last year's team and a star freshman in Stephon Castle even more remarkable.