Ump Show: Pirates manager ejected for knowing strike zone better than John Tumpane
Playing beside the Alleghany on Saturday and this weekend against the Mets, you would've thought that maybe the Pittsburgh Pirates would benefit from some home-cooking courtesy of the umpire crew. The man behind the plate on Saturday, John Tumpane, had other ideas for how things were going to go. Namely, he apparently had plans to completely screw over the Buccos.
After New York stretched their lead to 5-2 in the top of the sixth inning, Pittsburgh got out of there and then shut the Mets down in the seventh inning. Then, in the bottom of the seventh, it looked like the Pirates might strike back and completely turn the game on its head.
Rowdy Tellez, Andrew McCutchen and Bryan Reynolds all got on base to load the bases. Ke'Bryan Hayes lined out on a hard-hit ball to the shortstop, which brought Jack Suwinski up to the plate. And rather than some late-July 4 fireworks from Suwinski and the Pirates offense, we were instead treated to the worst show in town: the Ump Show.
Pirates manager Derek Shelton ejected after horrendous strike calls screw Pittsburgh
After Suwinski took a clear Ball 1 to make the count 1-0, Reed Garrett then threw a sinker that dipped well below the strike zone by nearly a foot. Yet, umpire John Tumpane called it a strike.
Suwinski then took two more splitters that were outside to take the count to 3-1. But then came another sinker that was still below the zone and a bit closer to the corner. Tumpane once again wrang him up for a strike when Suwinski clearly thought he was going to first base with a walk. That was all Pirates manager Derek Shelton needed to see as he blew a gasket and was ejected from the game.
The K-Zone we see on TV can obviously be misleading at times. As long as an umpire is consistent and sensible, we can live with that. However, that wasn't the case here. The low strike hadn't been called all game and then, all of a sudden, Tumpane started giving the Mets relievers that pitch.
What makes it even worse is that Suwinski didn't see a single true strike in the first five pitches of the at-bat. Not only is that an egregious full count to be in when the bat hasn't come off of his shoulder but it's giving Garrett the benefit of the doubt as the pitcher when he hasn't earned it by peppering the zone.
Shelton had every right to be infuriated and, ultimately, it was worth getting tossed, especially with how clearly frustrated Suwinski was at the plate. Unfortunately, it didn't matter where it counts, on the scoreboard. Suwinski swung at the next pitch to strike out with the bases loaded and the Pirates failed to score again in the eventual 5-2 loss.
It's a shame that we're getting huge moments like this one decided by an umpire. Be consistent but, more importantly, just be better, blue.