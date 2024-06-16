Ump show: Rob Thomson answers the bell by getting tossed for Phillies
By Mark Powell
Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson is as cool as a cucumber most of the time. Thomson's Phillies sit atop the National League standings, and have a substantial double-digit lead in the division ahead of the Atlanta Braves. Several Phillies players, including catcher JT Realmuto, mentioned winning the NL East as their regular-season goal this season. So far, they have played like they have a chip on their shoulder.
"It's like every year we're 10 games back not even with a chance, so that's absolutely our first goal is to win the division and kind of dethrone those guys. They've had such a good run at it and they've been such a good team in the regular season. And we feel like we're every bit as good as them. There's no reason we shouldn't be able to compete with them and beat them for the division, we just have to first of all get off to a better start and then just be more consistent throughout the season," Realmuto said.
With that goal well within their control through mid-June, Phillies fans are rightly looking for more evidence this team is for real. A rather comfortable division lead does not mean the team itself should take their foot off the pedal.
Rob Thomson goes to bat for the Phillies after series of questionable calls
A midseason 'World Series preview' of sorts does not mean this team is flawless. Thomson, for one, ought to show a bit more fire when things don't go the Phillies way. On Sunday, he did just that in an uproar that Phils fans loved.
The Phillies are likely to lose their series against the Orioles, sure, but they're not complacent. Thomson got right in Mike Estabrook's face over a couple of questionable calls, which ought to show his team that he's willing to fight for them.
Thomson's low-key nature does not mean he's always content with the product on the field. He's a players' manager, sure, and would rather fix organizational issues in-house. But when it comes to calls on the field, Thomson is willing to fight.
He provided more evidence to that fact on Sunday.