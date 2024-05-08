JT Realmuto's bold Braves spring training take proven correct so far
By Curt Bishop
The Atlanta Braves have won the NL East in six straight seasons. However, they have some early competition this year, as it is now the Philadelphia Phillies who lead the division by three games.
Back in spring training, J.T. Realmuto sounded off on the Phillies falling short against the Braves in the division race in each of the past two seasons, and he even went as far as to say that he was tired of the Braves winning the East.
Despite the Braves winning the division, the Phillies have knocked them out in the NLDS in each of the last two years, getting the last laugh in the rivalry. But so far, Realmuto's take has been proven correct. With the Phillies at the top, it's clear that they're tired of Atlanta winning the East.
JT Realmuto's early season take about the Phillies and Braves proven correct
Again, this time, it's the Phillies who sit alone at the top of the NL East after earning a Wild Card in each of the past two seasons. Though they've eliminated the Braves twice in the postseason, it's clear that they're ready for a changing of the guard.
That may end up happening this year. Atlanta is certainly a powerhouse, but the Phillies have proven that they're ready to dethrone them.
The past two seasons, bad starts have cost the Phillies a chance to ultimately take the division. After 55 games last year, they were 25-30, trailing the division by 7.5 games. They were also off to a 22-29 start in 2022 before they ultimately fired Joe Girardi. Once Girardi was gone, the team went on a surge and ended up winning the pennant.
But it was still the Braves who emerged victorious in the race for the division title, and the Phillies are ready to correct that. Realmuto's words lit a fire under his Phillies teammates and added fuel to the fire of the rivalry.
The Phillies have not won the NL East since 2011, but if they keep up their current pace, it could be them at the top by the end of the year instead of Atlanta.