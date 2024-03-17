Will UNC be a No. 1 seed? Bracketologist thinks NC State loss will cost them
At least one bracketologist thinks North Carolina's loss to NC State in the ACC Tournament final could cost them a No. 1 seed.
By Mark Powell
North Carolina was on the No. 1 seed line per most bracketologists as of Saturday night. Then, they lost to in-state rival NC State in the ACC Tournament final.
The Wolfpack not only stole a bid, but may have ruined the Tar Heels chance at a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. With selection sunday upon us, North Carolina fans will have to wait a few more hours to find out for sure.
Despite a combined 48 points from stars Armando Bacot and RJ Davis, UNC fell short against NC State thanks to 29 points from DJ Horne and 20 points from DJ Burns Jr. The Wolfpack, which entered the game in Joe Lunardi's Next Four Out after a surprising ACC Tournament run, took matters into their own hands and clinched a bid with a victory.
While NC State's run won't be forgotten in Raleigh for quite some time, it could also have a major impact on the seeding of their in-state rivals.
Is UNC still a No.1 seed after losing to NC State?
It should be noted that the committee doesn't take the conference tournaments all too seriously for highly-ranked teams. Given the Heels made the conference championship game before their untimely demise, North Carolina should not be penalized all that much.
However, there's a lot of competition for the fourth No. 1 seed this year. The Heels surpassed Tennessee with an ACC Tournament run. However, UNC's loss opens up the door for teams like Iowa State, which defeated No. 1-ranked Houston on Saturday by over 20 points. The dominant victory has Jerry Palm wondering if the Cyclones should be the fourth one-seed:
"The Tar Heels' 84-76 loss to NC State in the ACC Tournament Championship on Saturday impacted both ends of the bracket. After the loss, UNC suffered the same fate as Tennessee by falling off the top line and was replaced by Big 12 Tournament champion Iowa State which demolished Houston 69-41."
NC State's victory also knocked fellow ACC team Pittsburgh out of the field entirely, per Palm. It should be noted that few of these bracketologists are ever universally correct, but Palm's thinking could reflect the committee's with so many good teams near the top of the bracket.