Unknown injury to All-Pro DE will only increase his growing trade stock
Maxx Crosby played through a significant injury during the 2023 NFL season, which could actually help increase his draft stock.
By Kinnu Singh
The Las Vegas Raiders have proven that despite their record, they have a lot of hungry and talented players with a true passion for the game. Nobody exemplifies that better than star defensive end Maxx Crosby.
On Wednesday, Crosby revealed on social media that he had knee surgery after the grueling season. The three-time Pro Bowler suffered a bursa injury in his knee during the second game of the season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Raiders' Maxx Crosby toughness could increase his trade stock
Crosby's 2023 camapaign would hardly suggest that he was playing through any significant injury. He posted a career-high 14.5 sacks, an NFL-high 23 tackles for loss and a career-best 90 tackles. Crosby's performance earned him his third consecutive Pro Bowl nod. He was selected as a second-team All-Pro for the second time in his career.
If that's the type of performance he can put up while dealing with a significant knee injury, then the future should be even brighter for the budding superstar.
Crosby's toughness could entice teams to pry him away from Las Vegas. Crosby signed a four-year, $94 million contract extension during the 2022 offseason, but he has suggested thathe could want a trade if Antonio Pierce does not return as the head coach.
If traded, Crosby would be a significant loss. The Raiders pass rusher has developed a reputation for his relentless motor and aggressive pursuit of opposing quarterbacks. The Raiders struggled to remain competitive during the 2023 NFL season, yet Crosby played through all 17 regular season season despite the significant injury.
The fifth-year veteran has never missed a game, appearing in 83 consecutive games to begin his NFL career. That came close to changing when Crosby was declared doubtful for a Week 12 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Instead, Crosby became the first NFL player to play a game this season despite being listed as doubtful on the team's injury report.
"It's been rough," Crosby said after that game. "Battled a lot of things, but I don't want to miss any games, regardless. Things happen in life. I've been through a lot in general. So, some people have their opinions like I'm crazy, but I know I'm crazy, so it's fine, I love it."
Crosby is apparently not done with repairing his body following the grueling season, as he recently said on his podcast that he will soon undergo thumb surgery.