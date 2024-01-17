NFL Rumors: Raiders narrow GM search to 2, avoiding mistake with head coach
The Las Vegas Raiders have been searching for the right general manager and head coach to lead their franchise. As owner Mark Davis narrows down his search, a few names have emerged as likely candidates.
The Las Vegas Raiders have been searching for the right leadership to guide the franchise back to glory. After numerous failed attempts, owner Mark Davis may have finally found that leader.
The Raiders have reportedly satisfied the Rooney Rule for their general manager and head coaching vacancies. Champ Kelly or Ed Dodds are Mark Davis' preferred choices for general manager, per The Athletic's Tashan Reed. More notably, interim head coach Antonio Pierce is likely to be hired as the head coach.
Antonio Pierce emerges as the leading candidate for Raiders head coach
When linebackers coach Antonio Pierce was elevated to interim head coach, the Raiders had a 3-5 record and the locker room was full of frustration and anger. It was clear the team was at a tipping point, but the players bought into Pierce's coaching style and the difference was noticeable on the field. The once-lethargic Raiders were suddenly energetic, hungry and joyful. Under Pierce, Las Vegas finished the season with a 5-4 record.
Two years ago, interim head coach Rich Bisaccia took over a Las Vegas Raiders team that was in constant turmoil, both on and off the field, and led them to a postseason berth. At the time, the Raiders players wanted Bisaccia to remain as their head coach, but owner Mark Davis chose to bring in Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels instead. The McDaniels era proved to be an unmitigated disaster, and he was fired on Halloween night after a brutal team meeting.
Pierce has become beloved by Raiders players and fans. The Raiders' players seem set on making sure that owner Mark Davis doesn't repeat the mistake he made by not hiring interim head coach Rich Bisaccia. This time around, key players have voiced their support for Pierce. All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams said he would "run through a wall for that man." Star pass rusher Maxx Crosby, who had a career-high 14.5 sacks this season, even threatened to leave the team if Pierce is not hired.
"It's legendary," Crosby said. "When you have the right culture, a guy like A.P. that embraces the history of the Raiders, it's special. ... A ton of legends [visit] consistently because the amount of respect they have for him. So it makes you, as a player, want to go out there and show who you are. You know what I mean? You want to be at that level one day."
This time around, the Raiders are making the right call.