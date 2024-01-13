Maxx Crosby doubles down on potentially blowing up Raiders after HC decision
Would Maxx Crosby really force a trade from the Raiders if they don't hire Antonio Pierce? Let's hear it straight from the horse's mouth.
Maxx Crosby really wants the Las Vegas Raiders to hire Antonio Pierce as their new head coach. And he sounds willing to punish the franchise if they don't.
On his podcast, The Rush with Maxx Crosby, the Raiders star made it clear that he may not stay in Vegas if Pierce isn't elevated from interim to permanent head coach.
"I want to be a Raider, for sure," Crosby said, "But if we go in a different direction, there is nothing that's off the table."
Reports have indicated that Crosby could request a trade if Pierce doesn't get the job but this is straight from the horse's mouth.
That's not to say Crosby will definitely try to bolt, but he's sending a message to Raiders brass. There's a way to keep him happy and there's a way to make him mad. The ball is in their court.
Maxx Crosby confirms everything is on the table if Raiders don't hire Antonio Pierce
Crosby tweeted, "#HireAP" on Friday. Now he's taken that campaign to the next level.
Should the Raiders hire Pierce? Crosby thinks they made a mistake passing over another interim coach, Rich Bisaccia, for Josh McDaniels. And it's certainly hard to argue that the McDaniels hire wasn't a huge misstep. He got fired for a reason.
McDaniels was fired on Oct. 31 after the Raiders lost to the Lions, falling to 3-5 on the season. With Pierce running the show, LV bounced back for two straight wins over the Giants and Jets. However, they went on to lose three in a row including a truly ugly 3-0 defeat to the Vikings.
The final four weeks of the season were more promising. The Raiders won three of four including a 20-14 upset of the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
Players, like Davante Adams, have advocated for Pierce but the results have been mixed. There's no question he's inspired loyalty and belief from the guys in the Raiders locker room and that may be reason enough to bet on him going forward.
Pierce with a motivated Crosby and Adams is likely better than a different coach and no Crosby or Adams at all.