Maxx Crosby gives Mark Davis ultimatum in Raiders head coaching search
If it hasn’t already been made abundantly clear to Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis yet that the players in the locker room want interim head coach Antonio Pierce to become the full-time man for the job, maybe edge rusher Maxx Crosby’s ultimatum will send the message.
On Saturday morning, though Pierce is viewed as the favorite, voiced his opinion with a bit of a threat behind it if Davis and the Raiders don't make the head coaching hire that the players on the roster clearly (and almost unanimously now) want.
Maxx Crosby to 'explore' trade requests if Antonio Pierce isn’t hired
Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Second Team All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler “will explore a trade request if Antonio Pierce isn’t retained.” Rapoport went on to note that “The players are united around Antonio Pierce. Led by Maxx Crosby, that’s been communicated to Raiders owner Mark Davis.”
Crosby is not the only high-profile Raiders player to speak out in favor of retaining Pierce. Superstar wide receiver Davante Adams has also gone to bat for Pierce, publicly expressing his desire to have Pierce shed the interim label and become the next head coach of the Raiders.
In nine games as the interim head coach, Pierce led the Raiders to a 5-4 record. From Weeks 9-16, Pierce revitalized a defensive unit led by Crosby, ranking first in points per game allowed, defensive touchdowns, and penalties. Crosby flourished down the stretch with Pierce at the helm, recording eight sacks once the former NFL linebacker took the reigns of head coach in Week 9.
While the Raiders have connected to high-profile head coaches such as Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh, the consensus around the locker room is that Pierce has earned the opportunity to become the full-time head coach. In his nine games as the interim head coach, Pierce has already established a relationship and camaraderie with the players, earning their respect too.
Is Davis willing to risk upsetting two of the Raiders’ leaders and best players by hiring anyone other than Pierce for the job? If so, he could be in for a rude awakening.