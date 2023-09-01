USMNT gossip: McKennie to stay, Cardoso to stay, Pefok joins Gladbach
It is transfer deadline day in Europe but the USMNT gossip is that the players linked with moves could be set to stay at their clubs.
USMNT gossip: Weston McKennie to stay at Juventus
Weston McKennie was expected to leave Juventus this summer. However, we are now at the end of the transfer window and he has been integrated back into the side. He has even featured in both of Juve's opening two Serie A matches this season.
Romeo Agresti revealed on the GJustjuve podcast that McKennie will stay at Juventus at least until January.
The midfielder left half way through last season to join Leeds United on loan. So it is possible that he could make a similar move on this campaign but he will be hoping that it is more succesful than his time at Elland Road was.
USMNT gossip: Johnny Cardoso to stay at Internacional
Johnny Cardoso has been linked with a host of European clubs this summer. They have included Bologna and Real Betis. Although, he looks to be staying in Brazil with Internacional for now.
According to Ge Globo, Internacional's manager Eduardo Coudet has asked the club to keep Johnny as he is a key player for the side.
The USMNT midfielder is only 21, so he will likely still make the move to Europe at some point in his career.
USMNT gossip: Jordan Pefok joins Borussia Monchengladbach
Jordan Pefok has joined Borussia Monchengladbach on a season long loan from Union Berlin. The player says goodbye to Brenden Aaronson in the German capital but is reunited with another American in Joe Scally at Gladbach.
Speaking of the move to the club's official website, Borussia’s managing director for sport Roland Virkus said “Jordan is your classic number 9. He’s a target man up front, someone who can hold up the ball well, and an experienced Bundesliga player that will really bolster our attack.”