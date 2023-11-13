USMNT rumors: Cardoso pulls out, Frankfurt target America, Dest and Tillman link up
Today's USMNT rumors include Johnny Cardoso pulling out of the Stars and Stripes roster. Eintracht Frankfurt are targeting the American market and Sergino Dest and Malik Tillman link up in a PSV Eindhoven win.
USMNT rumors: Johnny Cardoso pulls out
The USMNT, who are already missing Tyler Adams in midfield, has been dealt another blow with the news that Johnny Cardoso has pulled out of the roster to face Trinidad and Tobago in the Nations League quarterfinal.
U.S. Soccer announced that, "Johnny Cardoso has been withdrawn from the training camp roster after being diagnosed with a right ankle injury prior to his departure for international duty. No replacement will be added."
This is a big loss for Gregg Berhalter's side as Johnny has been on fine form for the Brazilian side Internacional. Johnny's performances will likely earn him a move to Europe soon with the midfielder being heavily linked with Real Betis.
Eintracht Frankfurt target American market
Eintracht Frankfurt currently have Paxten Aaronson in their ranks and we can expect more USMNT players to join him as the club are targeting the American market.
Frankfurt's CEO Axel Hellman told The Athletic, "We believe (the U.S.) is our top market, No. 1. Even for scouting, not just for sports marketing & communications, but we expect the market to explode in terms of talent."
Along with Aaronson in the current USMNT roster are Joe Scally, Gio Reyna, Brenden Aaronson and Kevin Paredes who are also playing in the Bundesliga.
Sergino Dest and Malik Tillman link up
Sergino Dest provided an assist for Malik Tillman in PSV Eindhoven's 4-0 win over PEC Zwolle in the Eredivisie yesterday.
Dest and Tillman along with their PSV teammate Ricardo Pepi are all included in the latest USMNT roster.