USMNT rumors: Reyna to Fiorentina, McGuire to Blackburn, Cowell on Chivas
- Gio Reyna linked with Fiorentina
- Duncan McGuire to join Blackburn Rovers
- Cade Cowell talks Chivas
USMNT rumors: Gio Reyna to Fiorentina
Gio Reyna's manager at Borussia Dortmund, Edin Terzic, believes the player will be available for him against Heidenheim in the Bundesliga this Friday. However, the USMNT player is now being linked with another club from one of Europe's top leagues.
Gianluca Di Marzio has reported that Fiorentina are ready to challenge Nottingham Forest and Marseille for the American's signature.
Reyna has played just 14 times in all competitions this season, so a fresh start would be great for the player.
Duncan McGuire to Blackburn Rovers
Orlando City have held firm on their valuation of Duncan McGuire having rejected bids from Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday. However, they could finally be set to lose their star forward.
Chris Wheatley of National World has revealed that, "McGuire is on the verge of completing a £2.3m move to Blackburn Rovers from Orlando City. Sheffield Wednesday also in race but Blackburn’s offer includes a more favourable payment schedule. McGuire expected to travel to the UK tonight, if all goes to plan."
Blackburn beat America's favorite lower-league British team Wrexham in the FA Cup last night. If McGuire completes his move to Blackburn, many USMNT fans will start following them.
The Championship side have the division's top goalscorer in Sammie Szmodics but they are currently just above the relegation zone. Adding McGuire — who scored 13 MLS goals last year — will bolster their attack with an important second half of the season to come.
Cade Cowell on Chivas
Cade Cowell has recently moved from the San Jose Earthquakes to the Mexican club Chivas. The USMMT forward has now opened up about the transfer.
Cowell told The Athletic, "It’s really easy to be comfortable (in San Jose), you know? Playing in your hometown for so long, you know everyone at the club. It’s a happy place to be. You’re not uncomfortable. What I really wanted to do was be uncomfortable... I was really excited for that — to try something new. New league, new culture, new everything."
Cowell has a good attitude and it is exciting to see what he will achieve with Chivas in Liga MX.