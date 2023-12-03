USMNT rumors: Howard in Hall of Fame, Pulisic scores, Koleosho goal
- Tim Howard inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame
- Christian Pulisic scores again for AC Milan
- Luca Koleosho finds the back of the net for Burnley
USMNT rumors: Tim Howard in the Hall of Fame
USMNT legend Tim Howard will be inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame. This is deservedly so as the goalkeeper made 121 appearances for the Stars and Stripes and starred in the Premier League for Manchester United and Everton.
National Soccer Hall of Fame annoucned that Howard will be "inducted to the National Soccer Hall of Fame at a ceremony on May 4 in Frisco, Texas."
Howard was involved in memorable moments for club and country. He remarkably scored for Everton against Bolton Wanderers from his own penalty box. Whilst playing for the USMNT at the 2014 World Cup he made 16 saves in one match against Belgium.
Christian Pulisic scores again for AC Milan
Christian Pulisic scored a delicate chip for AC Milan last night in a 3-1 win over Frosinone. He has now scored five goals in 12 appearances for the Rossoneri.
Pulisic missed the recent USMNT fixtures against Trinidad and Tobago due to injury but he is now back to full fitness. Milan are third in Serie A behind Juventus and Inter Milan.
Luca Koleosho finds the back of the net for Burnley
Luca Koleosho is eligible for the USMNT having been born in America. He did play for the United States U15s but he now represents Italy's U21s.
Koleosho plays for Premier League side Burnley and scored yesterday in their 5-0 victory over relegation rivals Sheffield United.
The winger would be a great asset to Gregg Berhalter's side if U.S. Soccer can persuade him to switch his international allegiance.