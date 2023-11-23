USMNT rumors: McKennie on Leeds, Tillman on his future, Pukstas staying
Today's USMNT rumors include Weston McKennie talking Leeds United. Malik Tillman has given an update on his future and Rokas Pukstas is staying at Hajduk Split.
USMNT rumors: Weston McKennie on Leeds United
Weston McKennie's loan to Leeds United from Juventus last season did not go to plan. The USMNT midfielder did not play well and the team was relegated from the Premier League.
McKennie has opened up on his time at Leeds telling Sky Sport, "I was not able to give my best. I feel like I disappointed someone, but when I came back I realized that having had that kind of experience was important."
He has hit the ground running since returning to Juventus and has played in all 12 of their Serie A games. There is also talk that he will be getting a new contract with the club.
Malik Tillman on the future
Malik Tillman is currently on loan at PSV Eindhoven from Bayern Munich and performing well for the Dutch side. In eight Eredivisie games he has scored five goals.
The USMNT player has given an update on his future to VI, "I don’t know what happens after this season. That depends on PSV and Bayern. If PSV activates the purchase option, I don’t think I have much to say about it. Then I play at a high level at PSV, I want to get better, and ultimately take a step up again."
Rokas Pukstas staying
American midfielder Rokas Pukstas is to stay with the Croatian side Hajduk Split. He is yet to play for the USMNT but he has represented the U20s.
Fabrizio Romano reported that, "Pukštas has agreed to sign new long term deal at Hajduk Split. Agreement reached until June 2027, it will be signed and sealed soon. Many European clubs are monitoring Pukštas who’s one to watch for USMNT future 2026 squad."