USMNT rumors: McKennie's new contract, Luna to Anderlecht, Gutierrez staying
Today's USMNT rumors include Weston McKennie potentially signing a new contract with Juventus. Diego Luna could be on his way to Anderlecht and Brian Gutierrez is staying with the Chicago Fire.
USMNT rumors: Weston McKennie's new contract
Weston McKennie is enjoying a remarkable turnaround in fortunes since returning to Juventus following an unsuccessful spell in the Premier League with Leeds United.
The midfielder has featured in all 12 of Juve's Serie A games this season where he has played centrally as well as on the right. His form will likely lead him to stay at the Italian club.
McKennie's current contract with Juventus expires in 2025 but according to TUTTOmercatoWEB, his agents will arrive in Turn this month to negotiate a deal until 2027 or 2028.
Diego Luna to Anderlecht
Despite Diego Luna's best efforts, his Real Salt Lake side lost to the Houston Dynamo over three games in the MLS Cup playoffs. However, the player who has represented USMNT U20s but is yet to get a senior cap could be on his way to Europe.
In an interview with The Athletic Luna said, "There’s clubs that I’m interested in, that caught my eye - Anderlecht, teams in France, teams in Italy that play a style that I could really fit in and help."
Not often do players link themselves with other clubs but it is great to see that Luna has ambitions of playing at the highest level.
Brian Gutierrez staying in Chicago
Brian Gutierrez has also represented the USMNT U20s but not the senior side yet. However, the Chicago Fire player has opted to stay long-term in MLS.
Gutierrez has signed a new five-year deal with the Fire. Speaking to the club's official website he said, "It’s a tremendous feeling to know that the Club believes in me as a player and as a person. I’m grateful for the opportunity to build on that confidence and improve on the field, to always do my best for this Club, for the fans and for this city.”