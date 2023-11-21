USMNT rumors: Pulisic is back, aggregate victory, Copa America final in Miami
Today's USMNT rumors include Christian Pulisic being set to return to AC Milan training, Gregg Berhalter's side win on aggregate against Trinidad and Tobago. Also, Miami will host the Copa America final.
USMNT rumors: Christian Pulisic is back
Christian Pulisic missed out on the latest USMNT roster due to injury. However, he will hopefully be back for AC Milan as they prepare for big games against Fiorentina and Borussia Dortmund.
Milan News has reported that, "Davide Calabria, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic will return to training as a group over the next few days."
Pulisic has hit the ground running since joining Milan last summer and he already has four goals in ten Serie A games. He is yet to score in the Champions League this season but will be relishing the opportunity to play against his former club Dortmund next week.
Aggregate victory for USMNT
The USMNT lost 2-1 to Trinidad and Tobago last night but they progressed to the Nations League semi-finals with a 4-2 aggregate win.
Antonee Robinson headed in from a Sergino Dest cross to give the USMNT the lead. However, Dest's night soon took a turn for the worse, as he was given a second yellow card for booting the ball away.
Reon Moore equalized for Trinidad and Tobago just before half-time before Alvin Jones won it for them with a free-kick from range in the second period.
Copa America final in Miami
The USMNT have qualified for the 2024 Copa America which will be held in the United States and there has been an announcement on some of the venues.
The tournament's official website has revealed that the opening game will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and the final will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.