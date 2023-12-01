USMNT rumors: Richards to Feyenoord, Serie A TV dilemma, McGuire to Europe
- Chris Richards linked with Feyenoord
- CBS Sports and Serie A hit stalemate
- Duncan McGuire could move to Europe
USMNT rumors: Chris Richards to Feyenoord
Chris Richards has played just four times in the Premier League for Crystal Palace this season. Due to this lack of game time, many would like to see the USMNT defender move on so he can play regularly.
1908 has reported that Feyenoord could be Richards' next destination. The Eredivisie is becoming a haven for American players with Sergino Dest, Malik Tillman and Ricardo Pepi all currently at PSV Eindhoven.
Richards was left on the USMNT bench for both games against Trinidad and Tobago during the last international break. If the center-back wants to get back into Gregg Berhalter's side then he must move on from Palace.
CBS Sports and Serie A hit stalemate
Serie A has become essential viewing for USMNT fans, especially with their star player Christian Pulisic now representing AC Milan.
However, there is a chance that CBS Sports would no longer be able to show the Italian soccer after this season. World Soccer Talk has reported that, "CBS Sports and Serie A are at a stalemate about the renewal of US media rights to Italy’s top-flight league."
It would be devastating for USMNT supporters if they could no longer watch the likes of Pulisic on American TV.
Duncan McGuire to Europe
USMNT U-23 player Duncan McGuire — who plays for Orlando City in MLS — has been linked with a move to Europe.
Tom Bogert posted on X: "Scouts from clubs in the Netherlands & Belgium were present in Orlando’s playoff loss to Columbus to watch him."
McGuire scored 13 goals in 29 MLS games this year and must take this opportunity to play at the highest level.