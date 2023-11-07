USMNT rumors: Richards to PSV, Robinson to PSV, Pulisic vs PSG
Today's USMNT rumors include Chris Richards being linked with PSV Eindhoven. Miles Robinson could also be on his way to PSV and Christian Pulisic is set to start against Paris Saint-Germain.
USMNT rumors: Chris Richards to PSV Eindhoven
Chris Richards is not getting the game time he deserves at Crystal Palace. The USMNT defender has played just 16 times for the Eagles since he joined the club from Bayern Munich last year.
He has still featured in the most recent Stars and Stripes international friendlies. However, he cannot expect to keep playing for Gregg Berhalter's side if he is not playing for Palace.
Richards will likely have to move on to ensure regular soccer. ED have reported that PSV Eindhoven are interested in the player.
PSV have become a haven for American players with Sergino Dest, Malik Tillman and Ricardo Pepi all among their ranks.
USMNT Rumors: Miles Robinson to PSV Eindhoven
Miles Robinson's contract with Atlanta United expires at the end of this year. The USMNT player could then join Sergino Dest, Malik Tillman and Ricardo Pepi at PSV Eindhoven.
PSV's director of football and former United States player Earnie Stewart has confirmed that the club are interested in Robinson. Stewart told ESPN that “He (Robinson) has been on our list for a while, along with a number of others, so that is correct,”
USMNT Rumors: Christian Pulisic to start vs Paris Saint-Germain
Christian Pulisic was taken off at halftime in AC Milan's match against Napoli due to thigh problems and then did not feature in their fixture vs. Udinese at the weekend. However, the USMNT forward could return for Milan against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League this week.
Daniele Longo has revealed that "Pulisic will start tomorrow against PSG." Milan are currently bottom of Group F and need to start picking up results soon.