USWNT September international window: Guide to the friendlies vs. South Africa
In the first international break post World Cup, the USWNT takes one step toward Paris with two intriguing fixtures against South Africa
3 massive USWNT storylines ahead of South Africa matches
1. A significant chapter will be officially turned
The future is now. Kilgore made that clear with the players she announced. While it will be a celebration of two of the greatest USWNT players to ever don the red, white, and blue, it will also be the first step toward Paris 2024. Ertz, and Rapinoe, two players that achieved more than 300 caps combined will rightfully be showered with praise as celebrations are bound to occur before and after both contests.
The anchor and the outspoken leader. In short, that is what those two were. The two American legends set the standard day in and day out, delivering clutch assists and those all important defensive tackles. It has to be clear to every in the stadium, Ertz and Rapinoe's applauses should break the decibel scale.
Alex Morgan and goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher will be the only two remaining from the 2015 World Cup roster after these two fixtures. That does not include the potential of Becky Sauerbrunn, Christen Press, or Tobin Heath entering the fold once again. It seemed real in Australia and New Zealand, but the reality will begin to set in as these games take place. The hope is that these players passed down everything they learned from one of the brightest chapters in USWNT history.
2. Will the fresh faces earn some playing time?
21 players from the World Cup roster were put into this team, but the emphasis is on the newcomers. More ironing out will be done in October against Colombia. The focus should be on experimenting, trying new things, and figuring out the key pieces to a potentially deep Olympic run.
Why not throw a front three at some point with Trinity Rodman, Fishel, and Shaw? Fishel's hold-up play combined with the speed of the two on the flanks could combine to create chaos for the defense. If you are not familiar with Fishel who is now at Women's Super League side Chelsea, you will soon enough. The former Tigres superstar has been wrongfully without a senior appearance for far too long. 47 goals in 64 games speaks for itself. The 22-year-old is a walking goal. An appearance in the second match or potential a substitution or two seems the most likely as she finds her form ahead of the WSL club campaign.
Shaw, who has not been inside a senior camp yet will be a face American fans have seen before. Her electric, and creative play style in San Diego alongside Morgan has caught the eyes on many. At just 18, many view her as part of the extended future. There are a whole lot of players that can feature out wide within this team, but the Texas native should at least step on the pitch for a few minutes.
3. Where is the federation in the process of finding a new permanent head coach?
Say goodbye to "Vlatko ball". The former Houston Dash, and USWNT assistant Kilgore will control the sidelines in September on an interim basis as U.S. soccer continues the search for the right candidate. It is going to be less about how Kilgore sets the team up, and more about how these player fit into the side led by "X" coach. In the midst of these games, the question of Vlatko Andonovski's successor will be at the forefront. There is no running from it. The time is ticking, and if the federation wants to acclimate this person in properly, a decision needs to be made soon.
Potential suiters could be now former Brazil leader Pia Sundhage, Tony Gustavsson, or even Nigeria's head man Randy Waldrum. Since the sacking of the former Seattle Reign manager, not much has been reported on when it comes to the team's new coach. What are they doing heading into these matches, during them, and in the days after to narrow down a list that has to be incredibly extensive?
Predicted lineups for both contests vs. South Africa
Predicted lineup in Cincinnati
Goalkeeper: Alyssa Naeher
Defenders: Emily Fox, Julie Ertz, Naomi Girma, Crystal Dunn
Midfielders: Lindsey Horan, Savannah DeMelo, Rose Lavelle
Forwards: Trinity Rodman, Alex Morgan, Alyssa Thompson
Predicted lineup in Chicago
Goalkeeper: Casey Murphy
Defenders: Alana Cook, Naomi Girma, Kelley O'Hara, Sofia Huerta
Midfielders: Sam Coffey, Lindsey Horan, Andi Sullivan
Forwards: Mia Fishel, Megan Rapinoe, Lynn Williams
Tickets are still available through U.S. Soccer's website on Ticketmaster