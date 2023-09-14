USWNT September international window: Guide to the friendlies vs. South Africa
In the first international break post World Cup, the USWNT takes one step toward Paris with two intriguing fixtures against South Africa
It is less than a year until the next major tournament in women's football. Coming off one of the worst Women's World Cups in recent history for the USWNT, the nation begins its quest for redemption against South Africa on home turf.
Given the kind of display Banyana Banyana had this past summer, this is competition that should challenge the four-time World Cup champions. Almost every player within this squad is familiar with Thembi Kgatlana of Racing Louisville. Her attacking prowess alone caused all sorts of headaches for top sides including Sweden and the Netherlands down under.
In addition to the Racing superstar, Hildah Magaia of Sejong Sportstoto finished the world tournament with three goal contributions, one behind Kgatlana. 2019 was the last time these two nations competed against each other. A lot has transpired since. Nothing is straightforward in this sport anymore. Competitiveness is at an all-time high.
Desiree Ellis' team will be treating this as quality preparation ahead of Olympic qualifiers against the Democratic Republic of Congo near the end of October. Only two teams from the Confederation of African Football will represent the continent in the games. With one of them most likely being Nigeria, Ellis' club is going to have to scratch and claw their way to find a path in.
The interim head coach head coach Twila Kilgore announced a 27-player roster featuring several players that some may see as the future of this team. Midfielder Julie Ertz will close her career in Cincinnati while Megan Rapinoe will do the same in Chicago. Sophia Smith was not included in the roster as she continues to recover from an injury that is "week-to-week" according to Portland Thorns. Even with standout club performances, forward Margaret Purce missed out, highlighting the list of absentees.
That makes way for San Diego Wave's Jaedyn Shaw, and Chelsea's Mia Fishel as the two have their eyes on a first senior international cap. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the USWNT matches against one of the World Cup's Cinderella stories, South Africa.
27-player roster for two friendlies against South Africa
Goalkeepers: Alyssa Naeher, Aubrey Kingsbury, Casey Murphy
Defenders:
Centerbacks: Naomi Girma, Alana Cook, Casey Krueger, Tierna Davidson, Emily Sonnett
Wingbacks: Crystal Dunn, Emily Fox, Sofia Huerta, Kelley O’Hara
Midfielders: Rose Lavelle, Ashley Sanchez, Andi Sullivan, Sam Coffey, Savannah DeMelo, Julie Ertz, Lindsey Horan
Forwards: Alyssa Thompson, Lynn Williams, Mia Fishel, Jaedyn Shaw, Ashley Hatch, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Trinity Rodman
Schedule for USWNT friendlies
USWNT vs. South Africa, Thursday, September 21 at TQL Stadium, 7:30 p.m. EST
Where to watch: TNT, Universo, Peacock
USWNT vs. South Africa, Sunday, September 24 at Soldier Field, 5:30 p.m. EST
Where to watch: TNT, Universo, Peacock