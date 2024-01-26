Vegas business owners embarrass Rob Manfred beautifully with A's introduction
The Oakland A's will soon be the Las Vegas A's. However, people in Las Vegas don't seem to be terribly excited about their new team
By Curt Bishop
The Oakland Athletics will soon be on their way out of Oakland and headed to Las Vegas.
As such, John Fisher, the team's owner, has become the lightning rod for any misfortunes the A's find themselves facing. Fans in Oakland despise him for his lack of spending. Their discontent only grew when he decided to move the team to Las Vegas.
However, people in Las Vegas don't seem terribly excited about their new team. Like A's fans in Oakland, they don't seem to think highly of Fisher or Commissioner Rob Manfred.
At an event earlier this week, the A's were introduced in front of business owners in Las Vegas. However, after Fisher walked off stage and the emcee tried to get the crowd to clap for the A's, the business owners were not having it.
They refused to clap, and the emcees attempts at getting the business owners excited about the A's fell on deaf ears.
Manfred, Fisher embarrassed by Vegas business owners regarding A's
This is certainly a sign of what people currently think about Manfred and Fisher. It's quite telling that nobody clapped for the A's.
But it ultimately sums up the way Fisher and Manfred both handled the A's leaving Oakland and heading to Vegas. The business owners in Vegas rightfully did not give them the time of day and had little to no interest in the team.
Clearly, the relocation of the A's has not landed well, and there isn't much that can be done to change people's mindsets on the situation.
In the end, it's ultimately embarrassing for the A's and Major League Baseball. On Twitter, a fan in Vegas summed up how people feel about the A's and described why the people of the city do not want them around.
If anything, it appears that people in Vegas would rather have an expansion team with a completely different owner. That might get them more excited than the A's did.
The team does not yet have a stadium ready in Las Vegas and may not for some time.