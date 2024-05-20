Vikings have a Justin Jefferson-sized hole to fill at the start of OTAs
By Lior Lampert
Monday marks the beginning of organized team activities (OTAs) for most teams in the NFL, including the Minnesota Vikings, who enter the voluntary offseason workout without 2022 AP Offensive Player of the Year Justin Jefferson as he seeks a contract extension.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Jefferson "was not spotted at the team's training facility today [Monday]," noting that the star wide receiver has been "in talks" with the Vikings about a long-term deal, one that will likely reset the market value for his position.
The training program is optional, and this is a negotiation tactic we have seen in the past. But Jefferson's absence is noteworthy after he also forewent voluntary workouts in April. However, this will become a far more significant development should he miss Minnesota's mandatory minicamp from June 4-6 or sit out any portion of training camp in July.
Entering the final year of his rookie deal, the Vikings exercised Jefferson's fully guaranteed fifth-year option for 2024, worth approximately $19.7 million. He has established himself as arguably the premier receiver in football and earned the right to command a lucrative payday after making league history by logging the most receiving yards by a player through his first four seasons as a pro (including setting a Minnesota single-season franchise record in 2022 with 1,809 yards), being named a Pro Bowler three times (and an All-Pro once) and becoming the third person ever to exceed the 1,000-yard mark despite only suiting up for 10 games this past season.
While Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell recently left no doubt that a contract extension with Jefferson will get "worked out," it wouldn't hurt to resolve the matter sooner than later, especially with the team welcoming first-round rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy into the mix. The young signal-caller will want to get as many reps with his star wideout as possible throughout the offseason. But the contractual holdout makes it easier said than done.