3 Vikings with the most to prove in Week 1 matchup with the Buccaneers
The Vikings need to get off to a good start with a Week 1 victory over the Buccaneers. These three Minnesota star will be under the most scrutiny.
The Vikings head into their opener against the Buccaneers as solid favorites. Minnesota can't afford to take Tampa Bay for granted though. A misstep against the upstart NFC South foe could torpedo the Vikings' 2023 campaign before it even begins.
Head coach Kevin O'Connell and his staff return a soliid nucleus from last year's 13-4 squad. Minnesota crashed out of the postseason with a disappointing loss to the GIants in the Wild Card round, but expectations are that Minnesota will again compete for an NFC North crown.
If that's going to happen they'll need quality play from the big names on the roster. One rookie wideout will experience a lot of attention from fans looking to see diversification from the team's passing attack.
3. Jordan Addison
It's not unusual for a team's first-round pick to get a lot of attention heading into the regular season and the same is true for Jordan Addison. The talented wideout will be counted on to take heat off superstar wideout Justin Jefferson.
Addison doesn't need to play like a No. 1 wideout anytime during his rookie campaign. If he can be a solid No. 2 it will do wonders to improve the overall quality of the Vikings' offense. The former PItt and USC standout has the right combination of size and speed to trouble opposing defensive backs.
The key for Addison will be to earn quarterback Kirk Cousins' trust early during his rookie season. Grabbing five or so catches against the Buccaneers would go a long way towards accomplishing that goal for the talented 21-year-old.