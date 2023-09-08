3 Vikings with the most to prove in Week 1 matchup with the Buccaneers
The Vikings need to get off to a good start with a Week 1 victory over the Buccaneers. These three Minnesota star will be under the most scrutiny.
2. Marcus Davenport
The Vikings pried Davenport away from the Saints with a one-year, $13 million contract this offseason. He has the talent to emerge as a top-tier edge rusher for the Minnesota defense but his career never got on track in New Orleans due to inconsistencies in his game.
Defensive coordinator Brian Flores will believe he has the coaching acumen required to get the most out of the 27-year-old edge rusher. He will deploy Davenport at a starting spot at outside linebacker to get the most out of his speed on the outside.
That should see Davenport matched up with Buccaneers' right tackle Luke Goedeke on obvious passing downs in Week 1. That's a match-up the Vikings should fancy. Goedeke really struggled to protect the passer last year. Davenport should be looking to produce a lot of pressure any time he's left in a one-on-one matchup with the former second-rounder.
Davenport doesn't neeed to play like a superstar to justify his price tag, but getting an early sack on the board would qualify as an early-season success. The presence of veteran Danielle Hunter on the other side of the formation should allow Davenport to work against single-blocks early and often on Sunday. That's a recipe for success for Minnesota's high-price free agent acquisition.