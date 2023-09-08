3 Vikings with the most to prove in Week 1 matchup with the Buccaneers
The Vikings need to get off to a good start with a Week 1 victory over the Buccaneers. These three Minnesota star will be under the most scrutiny.
1. Kirk Cousins
It' should no surprise any Vikings fan to see quarterback Kirk Cousins' name at the top of this list. It's an annual tradition for him to utilize Week 1 as an opportunity to answer questions from the team's passionate fan base.
At this stage of Cousins' career, it's unreasonable to expect him to suddenly become something he's never been. He's a quality game manager who can get the ball out to his weapons on time. He is not a transcendent quarterback who is going to suddenly valut himself into the MVP discussion.
What the Vikings can expect from Cousins is to perform as an effective trigger man for an offense that boasts some potent weapons. Jefferson is arguably the best wide receiver in football. T.J. Hockenson is an underrated tight end. The loss of Dalvin Cook is the one thing that might really negatively effect Cousins heading into this season.
That loss shouldn't prevent Cousins from engineering his squad to a 1-0 start. The Buccaneers should no respresent a serious challenge for a team that expects to compete for a division title. If Cousins can throw for over 200 yards with a solid completion percentage and no turnovers it should equal a win for both he and his team.