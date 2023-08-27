Vikings Rumors: Trey Lance aversion, trade target, Jalen Reagor’s fate
- AFC East has an enticing Vikings trade target
- Jalen Reagor's fate may have been decided
- Vikings had been a Trey Lance fit, but weren't a real suitor
By Kristen Wong
Vikings Rumors: Patriots DT Lawrence Guy named as an enticing trade candidate
With trades currently dominating conversations, why didn't the Minnesota Vikings throw their hat in the ring for ex-Cardinals player Isaiah Simmons? The Giants got the former first-round pick for just a seventh-round pick.
Heading in this season, the Vikings could use as much defensive help as they can get after finishing in the bottom half of the league in defensive DVOA, sacks, passing yards allowed, and several other categories in 2022.
One NFL pundit recently proposed an intriguing trade candidate for the Vikes in Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy.
CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin said Guy's time in New England could be winding down with the arrival of second-rounder Keion White and named the Vikings as a potential landing spot.
Guy does make a fairly enticing target for the Vikings as he has connections to defensive coordinator Brian Flores back when both spent time in New England.
But if the Vikings didn't budge on Simmons or Lance before, we wouldn't anticipate Minnesota making a last-minute grab for the 33-year-old Guy.