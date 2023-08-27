Vikings Rumors: Trey Lance aversion, trade target, Jalen Reagor’s fate
- AFC East has an enticing Vikings trade target
- Jalen Reagor's fate may have been decided
- Vikings had been a Trey Lance fit, but weren't a real suitor
Vikings Rumors: Jalen Reagor on his way out, Brandon Powell on his way in
In 2022, the Vikings gave two picks to the Eagles for wideout Jalen Reagor. One year later, the 2020 first-round pick appears to be on his last handout in Minnesota.
Reagor played in 17 games last year but only recorded eight catches for 104 yards and one touchdown; the play he was most remembered for was the one he didn't make: Reagor stopped running on an over route in a regular season game against the Colts, leading to an interception.
In the 2023 preseason, Reagor's roster spot was far from locked, and he needed to prove his value over youngsters and rookies alike on the depth chart. He's currently battling for WR5 against vet Brandon Powell, and so far through training camp and three preseason games, it looks like Powell has the slight edge.
Reagor hasn't done much to prove his chemistry with Kirk Cousins has improved and looks out of place on the Vikes' offense.
The Vikings' front end of the wide receiver unit feels more or less cemented: Justin Jefferson, K.J. Osborn, Jordan Addison, and Jalen Nailor. If the Vikings opt to carry six wide receivers, Reagor could perhaps sneak onto the roster, but if history is any indication, Minnesota tends to carry only five.
With Powell primed to take Reagor's punt returner job in 2023, Reagor should be prepared to pack his bags. He's squandered his second opportunity in the league -- maybe one more charitable team will give him a third shot?