Vikings Rumors: Trey Lance aversion, trade target, Jalen Reagor’s fate
- AFC East has an enticing Vikings trade target
- Jalen Reagor's fate may have been decided
- Vikings had been a Trey Lance fit, but weren't a real suitor
By Kristen Wong
Vikings Rumors: Minnesota was 'not in' on Trey Lance trade talks at all
So, Trey Lance got traded. To the Dallas Cowboys.
As one of the Cowboys' NFC rivals and potentially QB-needy team, the Minnesota Vikings naturally gave their thoughts on the Lance trade, telling reporters they were not interested and "not in" on the Lance talks at any point.
According to ESPN's Kevin Seifert, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said the team remains invested in 2023 fifth-rounder Jaren Hall.
"I would definitely like to keep him around," O'Connell said.
Then again, how much weight do coaches' words carry these days?
When 49ers general manager John Lynch said he was "happy with Trey" and that "the most likely option is that he's here", Lance got traded to the Cowboys just a few days later.
Hall has been with the Vikings for less than six months, and it's likely Minnesota is going to give him adequate time to develop. But one does wonder... Why didn't the Vikings enter the Trey Lance conversation?
Lance going to the Vikings makes more sense than the Cowboys in our minds.
Many Vikings fans may have wanted to see the franchise at least match the Cowboys' measly return of a fourth-rounder to get, at the very worst, a high-quality backup for Cousins. With Cousins' hazy future in Minnesota, would trading for Lance have been such a bad idea? The Vikings have certainly made more questionable acquisitions in the past (one of whom is featured on this rumors list).